Asian Markets Are Modestly Higher

Asian markets are trading modestly higher on expectations that the Fed will announce QE3, and on reports that Europe might take steps to stem the region’s sovereign debt crisis.Markets are also up after the Dow Jones index ended up.



Here’s how the markets look:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up 0.20%

Korea’s Kospi Index is up 0.21%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is up 0.36%

China’s Shanghai Composite is up 0.15%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 0.08%

