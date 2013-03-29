Asian Markets Are Mixed Amid Low Volume As Some Markets Are Closed For Good Friday

Despite the S&P 500 hitting an all time closing high, Asian markets are mixed.



Trading volume is low because of the Good Friday holiday, and markets in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India are closed.

Chinese stocks are up, after falling to a three-month low on Thursday. Stocks were impacted by the banking regulator’s regulations on China’s wealth management products that are said to total about $2.1 trillion.

The Shanghai Composite is up 0.17 per cent.

The Nikkei 225 is down 0.04 per cent

Korea’s KOSPI is up 0.66 per cent

U.S. stock markets will also be shut for the Good Friday holiday.

