Asian Markets Are Mixed, Helped By A Recovery In US Futures

US futures have been ticking up since the market closed. By 11 PM in New York, Dow futures were up 169 points, pointing to a partial recovery from Wednesday’s 500-point drubbing.Asian markets opened down sharply in response to the U.S. and Euro selloff, but have responded to gains in futures.



The Nikkei fell 2.2% before recovering to 1.3% down. The Hang Seng Index fell 1.7% before recovering to less than 1% down. South Korea and Australia turned positive after early declines.

It could be another volatile day, with market reaction to any headline from Europe and U.S. initial claims.

