Asian Markets Are Mixed After A Confused US Trading Session

We’re in the middle of earnings season. However, Wednesday’s EU summit is what everyone’s thinking about. And expectations for a debt-crisis solution are high.But, despite the high level of uncertainty, U.S. markets charged ahead. In early Asian trading, some markets are up and some are down in early trading.



Japan’s Nikkei down 0.3%

Korea’s Kospi up 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX down 0.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.7%

Shanghai Composite up 0.1%

