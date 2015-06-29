Asian markets are getting smashed

Asian markets, as indicated by stock futures earlier this morning, have resumed trade on Monday, deep in the red.
The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is currently off 2.28%, weighed down by a stronger yen, while the KOSPI in South Korea has fallen nearly 1.5%.
In Australia, despite further monetary policy easing in China over the weekend, the ASX 200 has fallen 1.66%, taking its year-to-date gain to just 0.8%.
Here’s the regional scoreboard upon the resumption of trade.
Stocks
- Nikkei 225 -2.28%
- KOSPI -1.50%
- ASX 200 -1.66%
- NZX50 -0.93%
Currencies
- EUR/USD -1.37%
- EUR/JPY -2.19%
- USD/JPY -0.77%
- AUD/USD -0.41%
- NZD/USD -0.23%
Commodities
- Gold +0.91%
- WTI Crude -1.44%
