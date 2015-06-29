Asian markets are getting smashed

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Asian markets, as indicated by stock futures earlier this morning, have resumed trade on Monday, deep in the red.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is currently off 2.28%, weighed down by a stronger yen, while the KOSPI in South Korea has fallen nearly 1.5%.

In Australia, despite further monetary policy easing in China over the weekend, the ASX 200 has fallen 1.66%, taking its year-to-date gain to just 0.8%.

Here’s the regional scoreboard upon the resumption of trade.

Stocks

Nikkei 225 -2.28%

KOSPI -1.50%

ASX 200 -1.66%

NZX50 -0.93%

Currencies

EUR/USD -1.37%

EUR/JPY -2.19%

USD/JPY -0.77%

AUD/USD -0.41%

NZD/USD -0.23%

Commodities

Gold +0.91%

WTI Crude -1.44%

