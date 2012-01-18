Asian Markets Are Flat, Shanghai Composite Down 0.5%

Asian markets are mostly unchanged in early trading this evening.



China’s Shanghai SE Composite is off 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 0.2%

Japan’s Nikkei has gained 0.1%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.3%.

Markets, which have a series of economic data points to digest, will also have a number of big earners tomorrow, including Goldman Sachs and eBay.

Already, earnings season has started off on a mixed note: Alcoa posted surprisingly resilient top line results while Citigroup saw revenue miss expectations as its investment bank disappointed.

