Markets In Asia Are Heading Lower

REUTERS / Kim Hong-JiForeign currency dealers in Seoul, South Korea.
We just got a so-so reading from South Korea’s manufacturing sector, and Asian markets are continuing their early Monday declines.
Japan’s Nikkei is off 0.6%.
Korea’s Kospi is off 0.5%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX200 is off 0.3%.
But U.S. futures are up. As is gold.
