Markets In Asia Are Heading Lower

We just got a so-so reading from South Korea’s manufacturing sector, and Asian markets are continuing their early Monday declines.

Japan’s Nikkei is off 0.6%.

Korea’s Kospi is off 0.5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX200 is off 0.3%.

But U.S. futures are up. As is gold.

