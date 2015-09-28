Asian markets are down

Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

It’s been a slow start to the trading week in Asia with stocks, risk currencies and commodities generally lower.

The Nikkei in Japan is leading regional stock markets losses, trading down 1.36% at 17,637.22 points while the ASX 200 in Australia is off 0.17% at 5,033.70 points.

With markets in South Korea and Hong Kong closed for a public holiday, investor attention will be squarely on the performance of mainland Chinese markets when they resume trade at 11.30am AEST.

Reflective of the risk off tone in stocks, the US dollar is up against the Australian and New Zealand dollars but down against the euro and japanese yen.

In commodities precious metals are trading flat while front month WTI crude futures are lower by 0.68%.

There are also no major economic releases scheduled for the region today.

The full regional scoreboard is found below.

Stocks

ASX 200 5033.70 , -8.41 , -0.17%

5033.70 , -8.41 , -0.17% Nikkei 225 17637.22 , -243.29 , -1.36%

17637.22 , -243.29 , -1.36% KOSPI 1942.85 , -4.25 , -0.22%

1942.85 , -4.25 , -0.22% S&P 500 Futures 1911.25 , -8.00 , -0.42%

Forex

USD/JPY 120.27 , -0.28 , -0.23%

120.27 , -0.28 , -0.23% USD/CNY 6.3737 , -0.0081 , -0.13%

6.3737 , -0.0081 , -0.13% AUD/USD 0.7009 , -0.0010 , -0.14%

0.7009 , -0.0010 , -0.14% NZD/USD 0.6362 , -0.0022 , -0.34%

0.6362 , -0.0022 , -0.34% AUD/JPY 84.3 , -0.34 , -0.40%

84.3 , -0.34 , -0.40% EUR/USD 1.1206 , 0.0012 , 0.11%

1.1206 , 0.0012 , 0.11% GBP/USD 1.5195 , 0.0014 , 0.09%

1.5195 , 0.0014 , 0.09% USD INDEX 96.120 , -0.1490 , -0.15%

Commodities

Gold $1,146.75 , $0.89 , 0.08%

$1,146.75 , $0.89 , 0.08% Silver $15.09 , $0.01 , 0.07%

$15.09 , $0.01 , 0.07% WTI Futures $45.39 , -$0.31 , -0.68%

$45.39 , -$0.31 , -0.68% Copper Futures $2.290 , $0.00 -0.07%

$2.290 , $0.00 -0.07% Iron Ore Futures ¥375.00 , ¥0.00 , 0.00%

10-Year Bond Yields

Australia 2.691%

2.691% New Zealand 3.345%

3.345% Japan 0.319%

0.319% Germany 0.642%

0.642% UK 1.841%

1.841% US 2.150%

