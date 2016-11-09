Asian markets are cratering

Getty Images

After a strong start, risk assets in Asia are cratering, spiraling lower on the back of a strong performance from Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump in the early polls.

Stocks are getting hammered, US stock futures are down, crude is getting smoked while safe havens such as gold, US treasuries and the Japanese yen are all in demand.

Our preferred measure of investor sentiment towards the election outcome, the MXN/JPY cross, is currently down nearly 13%.

That says is all.

Here’s the market snapshot as at 2.40pm in Sydney:

Stocks

ASX 200 5125.50 , -132.29 , -2.52%

5125.50 , -132.29 , -2.52% Nikkei 225 16788.90 , -382.48 , -2.23%

16788.90 , -382.48 , -2.23% Shanghai Composite 3106.23 , -41.66 , -1.32%

3106.23 , -41.66 , -1.32% Hang Seng 22139.02 , -770.45 , -3.36%

22139.02 , -770.45 , -3.36% KOSPI 1944.99 , -58.39 , -2.91%

1944.99 , -58.39 , -2.91% S&P 500 Futures 2040.75 , -94.75 , -4.44%

Forex

MXN/USD 20.328 , 2.031 , 11.10%

20.328 , 2.031 , 11.10% MXN/JPY 5.0064 , -12.78 , -12.78%

5.0064 , -12.78 , -12.78% USD/JPY 101.9 , -3.24 , -3.08%

101.9 , -3.24 , -3.08% USD/CNH 6.7758 , -0.2900 , -0.02%

6.7758 , -0.2900 , -0.02% AUD/USD 0.7637 , -0.0124 , -1.60%

0.7637 , -0.0124 , -1.60% NZD/USD 0.7354 , -0.0030 , -0.41%

0.7354 , -0.0030 , -0.41% EUR/USD 1.1201 , 0.0178 , 1.61%

1.1201 , 0.0178 , 1.61% GBP/USD 1.2473 , 0.0096 , 0.78%

Commodities

Gold $1,317.16 , $41.90 , 3.29%

$1,317.16 , $41.90 , 3.29% WTI Futures $43.30 , -$1.68 , -3.73%

10-Year Bond Yields

Australia 2.259% , -0.101%

2.259% , -0.101% US 1.741% , -0.117%

