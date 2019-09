Markets are off to a nice start in Asia.



Japan’s Nikkei is up 1.5%.

Korea’s Kospi is up 0.5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.7%.

Dow Jones notes that with the Nikkei above 13,700, the index is now at its highest level since June 26, 2008.

This follows a big up-day in the U.S.

From Nikkei.com:

Nikkei

