Markets are open in Asia, and they are trading higher.



Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.9%.

Korea’s Kospi is up 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.7%

Also, the yen is trading lower.

All of this comes in the wake of a U.S. market rally, which was driven by strong earnings announcements and better-than-expected economic data.

Nikkei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.