Markets Are In The Red In Asia, Japan Down 1.6%

Markets have just opened in Asia, and they are trading lower.



Japan’s Nikkei is down 1.6%.

Korea’s Kospi is down 1.0%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 0.4%.

The sell-off comes in the wake of disappointing U.S. economic reports and a sharp Monday stock market plunge.

Just before 3:00 PM ET, there were at least two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. At least 22 are reportedly injured and 2 dead. The story is developing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.