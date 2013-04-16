Markets Are In The Red In Asia, Japan Down 1.6%

Sam Ro

Markets have just opened in Asia, and they are trading lower.

Japan’s Nikkei is down 1.6%.

Korea’s Kospi is down 1.0%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 0.4%.

The sell-off comes in the wake of disappointing U.S. economic reports and a sharp Monday stock market plunge.

Just before 3:00 PM ET, there were at least two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.  At least 22 are reportedly injured and 2 dead.  The story is developing.

