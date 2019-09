Foreign currency dealers in Seoul, South Korea.

Markets are down a few hours into the Asian trading session.



Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.8 per cent.

Korea’s Kospi is down 0.4 per cent.

China’s Shanghai Composite is down 1.5 per cent.

This is the first time the Japanese stock market is down in eight days reports Bloomberg.

