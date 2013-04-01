Markets Turn Have Turned Red In Asia

After opening positively, markets have quickly turned negative in Asia.



Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.5 per cent.

Korea’s Kospi is down 0.2 per cent.

Moments ago, we got two key pieces of economic data.

Japan’s Tankan survey, a measure of business sentiment, was disappointing across the board.

South Korea’s exports, aka the economic canary in the coalmine, climbed by just 0.4 per cent, which was far short of expectations for a 1.8 per cent gain.

Later, China will be publishing its March manufacturing PMI reports.

