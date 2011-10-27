Asian Markets And US Futures Spike As EU Leaders Release Details

Photo: WIkipedia

U.S. stock markets rallied today, despite limited news out of the EU leaders’ summit. Talks are still ongoing. Asian markets and US futures ticked up minutes ago on a report that eurozone leaders reached a deal for private investors to take a 50% haircut on their Greek sovereign debt holdings.



Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.5%.

Korea’s Kospi is up 1.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 1.4%.

Shanghai Composite is up 0.6%.

Australia’s ASX market continues to be halted due to a technical glitch.

