Markets Are Inching Lower In Asia

Photo: blentley

There hasn’t been any major news since U.S. markets closed and Asian markets opened for trading.Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.1%.



Korea’s Kospi is down 0.5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 0.3%.

It appears Greece and the troika (i.e. the EU, ECB and IMF) have finally agreed on austerity measures, which should get Greece one step closer to its much needed bailout money.

However, we didn’t see markets move in a major way in either direction.

This tight global market trading range has simultaneously been remarkable and quite boring.

SEE ALSO: 6 TOP ECONOMISTS ANSWER: Is China Heading Toward A Hard Landing?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.