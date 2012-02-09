Asian Stock Markets Slip, Still No Official Deal From Greece

Photo: kevinpoh on flickr

Asian markets are down slightly early in the trading session.Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.4%.



Korea’s Kospi is down 0.6%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 0.4%.

The seemingly never ending Greek debt negotiations continue. Late in the U.S. trading session, Bloomberg reportedly obtained a draft of the troika’s terms. U.S. stocks ended only modestly positive on Wednesday.

U.S. futures are down modestly, with Dow futures down 27 points.

