Asian Stock Markets Are Up, Japanese Automakers Are Surging

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider
Asian markets are up slightly early in the trading session, chasing modest gains in the U.S. markets on Tuesday.Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.6%.
Korea’s Kospi is up 0.7%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.2%.
The stock market leaders are the Japanese automakers, which are being driven by Toyota’s announcement that it raised full year earnings guidance.
Toyota is up 3.7%.
Mazda Motor is up 4.4%.
Honda Motor is up 1.9%.
Mitsubishi Motors is up 1.1%.
This rally is occuring despite the ongoing stalemate in Greek debt swap talks, which seem to be making little progress and could potentially push the country to a default.
U.S. futures are only modestly lower, with Dow futures down 8 points.
