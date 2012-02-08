Asian Stock Markets Are Up, Japanese Automakers Are Surging

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

Asian markets are up slightly early in the trading session, chasing modest gains in the U.S. markets on Tuesday.Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.6%.



Korea’s Kospi is up 0.7%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.2%.

The stock market leaders are the Japanese automakers, which are being driven by Toyota’s announcement that it raised full year earnings guidance.

Toyota is up 3.7%.

Mazda Motor is up 4.4%.

Honda Motor is up 1.9%.

Mitsubishi Motors is up 1.1%.

This rally is occuring despite the ongoing stalemate in Greek debt swap talks, which seem to be making little progress and could potentially push the country to a default.

U.S. futures are only modestly lower, with Dow futures down 8 points.

