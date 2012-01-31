Asian Markets Inch Higher On Bullish Japanese Data

Asian markets are headed modestly higher after Japan said industrial production jumped 4% in December, beating economists’ expectations.



Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.4%.

Korea’s Kospi is up 0.5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.1%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.7%.

China’s Shanghai Composite is up 0.2%.

Like the U.S. markets on Monday, Asian markets seem to be brushing off the deteriorating debt situation in Europe. Portugal saw its 10 year yield shoot through 17%.

