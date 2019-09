Photo: Nikkei

Markets lost their legs early in the Asian trading session on no particular market-moving news.Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 1.2%



Japan’s Nikkei is flat.

Korea’s Kospi is down 1.5%.

U.S. futures are also down. Dow futures are down 55 points.

