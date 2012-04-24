Markets Take A Break From Selling, Go Nowhere In Asia

Sam Ro
tai chi china kung fu

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Following a rough Monday sell-off, markets are taking a bit of a breather.Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.4%.

Korea’s Kospi is down 0.1%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.6%.

China’s Shanghai Composite is up 1.0%.

U.S. futures are looking up.  Dow futures are up 32 points.  S&P futures were up 4.

