Markets Take A Break From Selling, Go Nowhere In Asia

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Following a rough Monday sell-off, markets are taking a bit of a breather.Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.4%.
Korea’s Kospi is down 0.1%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.6%.
China’s Shanghai Composite is up 1.0%.
U.S. futures are looking up. Dow futures are up 32 points. S&P futures were up 4.
