Markets Are Red Across Asia

Asian markets are down early in the Friday trading session.Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.4%.



Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 0.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 0.1%.

China’s Shanghai Composite is down 0.2%.

Earlier today, EU officials laid out a plan for a 120 billion euro package to aid the eurozone most troubled countries. However, Spain and Italy are holding out until they can get some relief on their sky-high borrowing costs.

U.S. futures are also trading down. Dow futures are down by 26 points in electronic trading.

