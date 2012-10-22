The Weekend Is Over, And Japan Is Down 1.5%

Photo: stati.gram/makope0111

Markets are deep in the red early in the Asian trading session.Japan’s Nikkei is down 1.2 %.



Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 0.9%.

Moments ago, Japan reported that its exports plunged 10.3 per cent in September, which was worse than the 10.0 per cent drop expected by economists. Exports to China fell 14 per cent and exports to Europe tanked 26 per cent.

U.S. futures are down just marginally, with Dow futures down 7 points. This suggests much of today’s selling is just Asia catching up to Friday when the Dow plunged 205 points.

