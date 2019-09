U.S. stocks sold off after German leaders suggested that a solution to the eurozone debt crisis wasn’t as near as everyone was hoping for. And now Asian markets are selling off too.



Japan’s Nikkei is down 1.4%.

Korea’s Kospi is down 1.5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is down 1.7%.

