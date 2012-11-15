Markets Are Getting pummelled In Asia

Photo: Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Markets are getting walloped early in the Asian trading session.Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 1.0 per cent.



Korea’s Kospi is down 1.6 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 1.0 per cent.

China’s Shanghai Composite is down 0.7 per cent.

This follows the big sell-off during Wednesday’s U.S. trading session.

Japan, however, is bucking the trend climbing 0.8 per cent as the yen weakened against the dollar. According to Nikkei, Japan just scheduled new elections for December 16.

