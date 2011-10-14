Asian Markets Follow The US Lower

Moments ago, China said its September CPI was 6.1%, which was just below economists’ estimate of 6.2%. However, Asian markets are trading lower following weakness in US markets.



Korea’s Kospi is down 0.4%.

Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.7%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 1.0%.

Shanghai Composite is down 0.6%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 1.4%.

S&P also downgraded Spain just after 6:00 pm, causing the euro drop. Check out how the euro has performed:

Photo: FinViz

