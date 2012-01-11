Asian Markets Aren't Doing Much Tonight

Photo: AP

Snooze. There isn’t much news worth reporting in Asia tonight.Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 1.0%.



Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.2%.

Korea’s Kospi is down 0.3%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.2%.

Shanghai Composite is down 0.1%.

US markets closed higher during Tuesday’s trade. There wasn’t too much memorable / earthshaking news.

US futures are down modestly, but it’s too early to say what that means for tomorrow’s trading session.

