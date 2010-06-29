Shanghai Stocks Plummet Nearly 5% And The Euro Is Crashing

Photo: gymnasticscoaching.com

Shanghai stocks were slammed today, with China’s CSI 300 down 4.6%. The Conference Board reported today that its leading indicator for Chinese economic activity actually rose by just 0.3% in April, rather than 1.7% as previously reported, due to a calculation error. The new April value is substantially slower than March’s 1.2% gain, thus fueling fears that China’s economy could slow more than the government intends.Shanghai drove Asia-regional weakness, with the MSCI Asia Apex 50 down 2.3%. Australia showed decent relative strength vs. China, given it was down just 0.9%. Perhaps news of a more mining-friendly government is helping buoy stocks down under.



MSCI Asia Apex 50 -2.3%

Japan’s Nikkei 225 -1.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng -2.3%

China’s CSI 300 -4.6%

Australia’s ASX 200 -0.9%

Europe took it on the chin as well, with major markets down 2% or more.

Britain’s FTSE 100 -2.0%

France’s CAC 40 -2.5%

Germany’s DAX -2.4%

Moreover, the euro is plummeting back towards its lows, with EUR/USD down to $1.2187 as shown in the Finviz graphic below. In contrast, the dollar index (DXY) is up half a per cent to 86.10, though still below the recent peak above 88.

Spanish 10-year bond yields are rising, but remain below their recent peak. Yet Greek 10-year bond yields appear to be charging higher again and are now at 10.66% as shown by Bloomberg below.

U.S. futures aren’t liking any of this, already pointing to more than 1% declines for major indices.

(Futures chart via Finviz)

