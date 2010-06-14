Asia And Europe Start The Week With A Bang As The Euro Battles To Break $1.22

The MSCI Asia Apex 50 rose 1.5% today, with Japan’s Nikkei up 1.8% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.9%. Shanghai was closed.



Australia’s ASX 200 rose 1.6%.

In Europe, stocks are strong as well, with London, Paris, and Frankfurt up 0.4%, 0.9%, and 0.9% respectively.

The euro has been battling to break through the $1.22 level over the last 10 hours.

U.S. futures are indicating a strong open today.

