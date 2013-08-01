Markets Are Up Across Asia

An investor lies down on a bench with a cigarette in his hand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei.

Markets are green across Asia.



China’s Shanghai Composite is 0.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 1.0%.

Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.5%.

Korea’s Kospi is up 0.4%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.6%.

This comes in the wake of a lot of economic data.

Of note, China’s official manufacturing PMI and South Korea’s exports were stronger than expected.

