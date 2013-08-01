Markets Are Up Across Asia

An investor lies down on a bench with a cigarette in his hand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei.
Markets are green across Asia.
China’s Shanghai Composite is 0.2%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 1.0%.
Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.5%.
Korea’s Kospi is up 0.4%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.6%.
This comes in the wake of a lot of economic data.
Of note, China’s official manufacturing PMI and South Korea’s exports were stronger than expected.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.