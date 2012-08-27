The Weekend Is Over, And Asian Markets Are Up

Photo: PSY – Gangnam Style

Asian markets are playing a little catch-up with the U.S. markets, which saw the Dow jump 100 points on Friday.Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.7%.



Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.4%.

Speculation is rising that the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will unleash new easy monetary policy in upcoming weeks in their efforts to encourage lending and stimulate their economies.

Korea’s Kospi is down 0.1% largely due to Samsung. The electronics maker lost big in a patent suit against Apple. Shares are down 7%.

U.S. stock market futures are up marginally with Dow futures up 6 points. During the U.S. trading session, we’ll get the Dallas Fed Manufacturing index.

