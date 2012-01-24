Asian Markets Open The Day In Positive Territory

Photo: AP

Asian markets have started the day moderately higher, ahead of a series of economic announcements in Europe and corporate earnings in the U.S., including Apple, Yahoo!, and McDonald’s.A market update is below.



Japan’s Nikkei has gained 0.4% to 8,800.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is up 0.3% to 4,238.

Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite is up 0.4% to 4,002.

New Zealand’s NZX 50 is off 0.4% to 3,281.

