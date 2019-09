The weekend is over, and Asian markets are drifting lower on the open.

Japan’s Nikkei is off -1.20%.

Australia’s ASX 200 is -0.03% lower.

And Korea’s Kospi index is down -0.011%.

Tomorrow, ISM will announce its latest “non-manufacturing” data print.

Plus Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher will speak.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.