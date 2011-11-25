THANKSGIVING'S OVER: Euro Falling, Japan Lower, US Futures Down

And we hope you had a nice few hours off, because now that’s over.



Snapping back to cold reality, the selling has resumed. The euro is at 1.3325, which is at its lows for the last day.

US futures are pointing lower.

The Nikkei is lower.

In case you missed Thursday’s “quiet”, Euro-only session, the basic gist was: Markets went nowhere, but yields in Italy went higher again.

