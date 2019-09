The day begins in Asia, and the mood is a continuation of the ugly session in the US.



Korea is off 0.4%. Japan’s Nikkei is off 0.5%.

Japanese yields, meanwhile, continue to compress. So much for that debt warning.

Meanwhile, oil futures — which hit $100 today — then pulled back, has marched right back, and is just shy at over $99.

