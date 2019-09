Monday was a pretty blah day, but Asian markets are off to a positive start.



Korea is up 0.44%.

Japan’s doing a bit better.

Here’s the early action in the Nikkei.

Tomorrow we get the beginning of a data deluge in the US with retail sales. Should be interesting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.