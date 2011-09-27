Asian Markets Join The Fun, Rally In Early Trading

UPDATE 10:15:
Hong Kong and China have now been trading up for over an hour, as other open markets just get stronger:
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 2.5%
Shanghai Composite is up 0.7%
Japan’s Nikkei is up 1.8%
Korea’s Kospi is up 3.8%
Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 3.0%
EARLIER:
rumours of a levered EFSF sent US markets surging, and it looks like they’re also boosting Asian markets. Here’s how they look in early trading;
Japan’s Nikkei is up 1.5%
Korea’s Kospi is up 3.1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 2.6%
Gold futures are at around $1620 per ounce, up 2%. US futures, on the other hand are taking a breather.
Dow futures are down 23 points
S&P 500 futures are down 3 points.
Nasdaq futures are down 3 points
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.