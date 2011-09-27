Asian Markets Join The Fun, Rally In Early Trading

UPDATE 10:15:



Hong Kong and China have now been trading up for over an hour, as other open markets just get stronger:

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 2.5%

Shanghai Composite is up 0.7%

Japan’s Nikkei is up 1.8%

Korea’s Kospi is up 3.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 3.0%

EARLIER:

rumours of a levered EFSF sent US markets surging, and it looks like they’re also boosting Asian markets. Here’s how they look in early trading;

Gold futures are at around $1620 per ounce, up 2%. US futures, on the other hand are taking a breather.

Dow futures are down 23 points

S&P 500 futures are down 3 points.

Nasdaq futures are down 3 points

