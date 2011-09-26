Futures Rise As Financial Leaders Consider Fueling Up A 'Firebreak'

Photo: WIkipedia

UPDATE 10:15PM:The euro is now trading lower at $1.3435. Futures have also pulled back.



Dow futures are up 42 points

S&P 500 futures are up 6 points.

Nasdaq futures are up 6 points.

EARLIER:

A new week of trading is about to begin, following last week’s brutal 6.5% dive in the S&P 500. Futures traders are looking optimistic.

Dow futures are up 88 points

S&P 500 futures are up 11 points.

Nasdaq futures are up 19 points

Markets are responding positively to talks of accelerating plans for a permanent Eurozone bailout fund and building a “firebreak” around Greece, Portugal, and Ireland.

This initially sent the Euro into rally mode. But the struggling currency has been paring early gains.

Photo: FinViz

Who knows what type of volatility we may experience this week. Not only is it the last week of the month. It’s also the last week of the third quarter.

Adding to volatility this week is a ton of economic data releases. We get US new home sales at 10:00am EDT.

