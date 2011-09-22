Asian Markets Fall On Operation Twist, While Euro And Gold Remain Lower

Gold

Photo: FinViz

Asian markets opened lower after the Fed’s confirmation of Operation Twist triggered a late day selloff in US markets.Japan’s Nikkei is down 1.3%



Korea’s Kospi is down 2.7%

Australia’ S&P/ASX is down 1.2%

News flow abroad remains light. US equity futures are trading flat.

Gold remains lower. The dollar index remains higher. Check out how the USD has performed against EUR since the Fed’s announcement.

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.