Asian Markets And US Futures Are Rallying Thanks To Alcoa's aluminium Outlook

Photo: AP

Asian markets are in rally mode in early trading. After the U.S. markets closed, Alcoa announced a Q4 net loss that was in line with analysts’ expectations. However, revenue was stronger-than-expected and the 2012 outlook for global demand was encouraging.Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.85%



Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.44%

Korea’s Kospi is up 1.60%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.35%.

Shanghai Composite is up 0.81%.

U.S. futures are also trading higher with Dow futures up 25 points.

SEE ALSO: The 7 Most Important Slides From Alcoa’s Earnings Presentation

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.