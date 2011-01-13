The Bizarre Story Of The Hong Kong Immigrant Who Illegally Traveled Disguised As Barry Diller

8 people have been arrested today in Hong Kong on charges of helping travellers illegally emigrate to Canada. They are accused of perpetrating fraud on the airlines via swapping boarding passes and selling passports.



One of the men they transported actually made headlines back in November because his strategy was to wear a big silicone mask that made him look like an old man.

On that flight, back in November, the 26-year old Asian man was escorted off by law enforcement who thought his hands looked a little young to be an old white man.

Some people thought he actually kind of looked like Rupert Murdoch but didn’t seem to think much about it:

Photo: Weekly World News

Now with today’s news that 8 more people have been arrested, we have new pictures of his disguise and look

Photo: China Daily

That’s right! It was actually a Barry Diller mask.

The man, whose name we still don’t know was actually trying to disguise himself as a famous media mogul.

In case you’re not familiar with what Diller looks like, here’s a picture of him:

Of course this creates a lot more questions, like, why did he choose two media figures to dress like, and who is in the business of creating silicone masks of a media mogul, and why does a Barry Diller mask look so much like a Rupert Murdoch mask.

