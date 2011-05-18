The 15 Biggest Asian-Based Hedge Funds

Hedge funds are a more recent development in the Asian market, and while the current average amount of Assets Under Management per firm on the continent bears out that early-stage reality, many funds in Asia are growing fast.
With the global economy finding more solid footing, more and more people are putting their money in Asia and the swelling ranks of Asian-based funds are beginning to see major benefits.
We’ve combed through available data and compiled a list of the 15 biggest hedge funds in Asia based on their total assets under management.
Founded: 1997
AUM: $673.2 million
Manager: Ophelia Tong
- Tong co-founded HT Capital with her husband Karl Hurst.
Strategies: Long Equity
- HT's two funds combined to return 6.08% last year.
Source: Bloomberg
Founded: 2000
AUM: $727 million
Manager: Scobie Ward, Peter Ferry
- Ward - Former trader, Lloyd George
- Ferry - Former Chief Marketing Officer, Lloyd George
Strategies: Long Equity
- Annualized return of 13.25% across three funds for 2010.
Source: Bloomberg
Founded: 2006
AUM: $779 million
Manager: Leong Wah Kheong
- Former Executive Director, Schroder's Singapore
Strategies: Long Equity
- 18.13 Annualized Return for both funds.
Source: AR Capital
Founded: 1993
AUM: $800 million
Manager: Emil Nguy
- Founder Lippo Investments, Jakarta.
Strategies: Long/Short Equity, RMB
- Asian Credit Fund returned 43.46% last year
Source: Bloomberg
Founded: 2008
AUM: $1 billion (approx)
Manager: Danny Yong
- Former trader at Goldman Sachs
- Founder and CIO of Abax Global Capital
Strategies: Macro
- Has reportedly received commitments of another $1 billion for the next fiscal year.
Source: Bloomberg.com
Founded: 1995
AUM: $1.08 billion
Manager: George W. Long
- Founder of BZW Asset Management (now Barclay's Global)
Strategies: Long Only, Property
- 12% annualized return since 2002
Source: Bloomberg
Founded: April, 2011
AUM: $1.3 billion
Manager: Morgan Sze
- Former head of Proprietary Trading, Goldman Sachs.
Strategies: Credit, Long/Short Equity
- Returned roughly $300 million in first month.
Source: Reuters
Founded: 2004
AUM: $1.55 billion
Manager: Michael Coleman
- Former Vice-President, Cargill Rubber
Strategies: Managed Futures
- Returns undisclosed
Source: Bloomberg
Founded: 1998
AUM: $1.63 billion
Manager: Robert Clive Appleby
- Former trader at Credit Agricole, Asian Fixed Income Division
Strategies: Distressed Securities
- Flagship Galleus Fund returned 13.28% last year.
Source: ADM Capital
Founded: 1995
AUM: $1.92 billion
Manager: Wong Kok Hoi
- Former Vice-President, Cititrust Japan
Strategies: Long/Short Equity
- Avg. Annualized Return of 13.46% across all seven funds.
Source: Bloomberg
Founded: 2003
AUM: $2.04 billion
Manager: Joe Zhou
- Wharton School of Business, Ph.D (Finance)
- Co-Founder of Divergence Capital Management
Strategies: Macro
- Returned 27.89% for 2010
Source: Ortus Capital
Founded: 1997
AUM: $2.6 billion
Manager(s): James Alexandroff, Lindsay Cooper, Torquil McAlpine
- Alexandroff: former trader at LGT Management, Hong Kong
- Cooper: former trader at Crosby Securities, Hong Kong
- McAlpine: former trader at Schroder's, Korea and Singapore
Strategies: Long only consumer investment
- Annualized return of 13.3% for Asian Consumer Fund.
Source: Arisaig Partners
Founded: 2005
AUM: $5 billion+
Manager: Lei Zhang
- Yale School of Management MBA
- Former trader at Yale University Investments
Strategies: Long Equity
- Started with $30 million AUM
- 52.5% Annualized returns since 2005
Source: Hillhouse Capital
Founded: 1989
AUM: $6.7 billion
Manager: Shuhei Abe
- Former analyst at Nomura Securities
- Founded Abe Capital in 1985
Strategies: Undisclosed
- Returned a loss of roughly $46 million for the most recent fiscal year across all funds.
Source: Sparx Group Co., Ltd.
Founded: 1993
AUM: $8.6 billion
Manager: Cheah Cheng Hye, V Nee Yeh (now Founder and CEO of Argyle Partners)
- Former trader at Morgan Greenfell
- Former journalist for Asian Wall Street Journal
Strategies: Long/Short Equity, Fixed Income
- 19.9% Avg. Annualized Return across all six funds
Source: Value Partners
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.