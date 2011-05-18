The 15 Biggest Asian-Based Hedge Funds

Thornton McEnery
Emil Nguy of Income Partners

Hedge funds are a more recent development in the Asian market, and while the current average amount of Assets Under Management per firm on the continent bears out that early-stage reality, many funds in Asia are growing fast.

With the global economy finding more solid footing, more and more people are putting their money in Asia and the swelling ranks of Asian-based funds are beginning to see major benefits.

We’ve combed through available data and compiled a  list of the 15 biggest hedge funds in Asia based on their total assets under management.

#15 HT Capital Management - Hong Kong

Founded: 1997

AUM: $673.2 million

Manager: Ophelia Tong

  • Tong co-founded HT Capital with her husband Karl Hurst.

Strategies: Long Equity

  • HT's two funds combined to return 6.08% last year.

Source: Bloomberg

#14 Ward Ferry Management - Hong Kong

Founded: 2000

AUM: $727 million

Manager: Scobie Ward, Peter Ferry

  • Ward - Former trader, Lloyd George
  • Ferry - Former Chief Marketing Officer, Lloyd George

Strategies: Long Equity

  • Annualized return of 13.25% across three funds for 2010.

Source: Bloomberg

#13 AR Capital Private Ltd. - Singapore

Founded: 2006

AUM: $779 million

Manager: Leong Wah Kheong

  • Former Executive Director, Schroder's Singapore

Strategies: Long Equity

  • 18.13 Annualized Return for both funds.

Source: AR Capital

#12 Income Partners Asset Management - Hong Kong

Founded: 1993

AUM: $800 million

Manager: Emil Nguy

  • Founder Lippo Investments, Jakarta.

Strategies: Long/Short Equity, RMB

  • Asian Credit Fund returned 43.46% last year

Source: Bloomberg

#11 Dymon Asia - Hong Kong

Founded: 2008

AUM: $1 billion (approx)

Manager: Danny Yong

  • Former trader at Goldman Sachs
  • Founder and CIO of Abax Global Capital

Strategies: Macro

  • Has reportedly received commitments of another $1 billion for the next fiscal year.

Source: Bloomberg.com

#10 LIM Advisors - Hong Kong

Founded: 1995

AUM: $1.08 billion

Manager: George W. Long

  • Founder of BZW Asset Management (now Barclay's Global)

Strategies: Long Only, Property

  • 12% annualized return since 2002

Source: Bloomberg

#9 Azentus Capital Management - Hong Kong

Founded: April, 2011

AUM: $1.3 billion

Manager: Morgan Sze

  • Former head of Proprietary Trading, Goldman Sachs.

Strategies: Credit, Long/Short Equity

  • Returned roughly $300 million in first month.

Source: Reuters

#8 Aisling Analytics - Singapore

Founded: 2004

AUM: $1.55 billion

Manager: Michael Coleman

  • Former Vice-President, Cargill Rubber

Strategies: Managed Futures

  • Returns undisclosed

Source: Bloomberg

#7 ADM Capital Management - Hong Kong

Founded: 1998

AUM: $1.63 billion

Manager: Robert Clive Appleby

  • Former trader at Credit Agricole, Asian Fixed Income Division

Strategies: Distressed Securities

  • Flagship Galleus Fund returned 13.28% last year.

Source: ADM Capital

#6 APS Asset Management

Founded: 1995

AUM: $1.92 billion

Manager: Wong Kok Hoi

  • Former Vice-President, Cititrust Japan

Strategies: Long/Short Equity

  • Avg. Annualized Return of 13.46% across all seven funds.

Source: Bloomberg

#5 Ortus Capital Management - Hong Kong

Founded: 2003

AUM: $2.04 billion

Manager: Joe Zhou

  • Wharton School of Business, Ph.D (Finance)
  • Co-Founder of Divergence Capital Management

Strategies: Macro

  • Returned 27.89% for 2010

Source: Ortus Capital

#4 Arisaig Partners

Founded: 1997

AUM: $2.6 billion

Manager(s): James Alexandroff, Lindsay Cooper, Torquil McAlpine

  • Alexandroff: former trader at LGT Management, Hong Kong
  • Cooper: former trader at Crosby Securities, Hong Kong
  • McAlpine: former trader at Schroder's, Korea and Singapore

Strategies: Long only consumer investment

  • Annualized return of 13.3% for Asian Consumer Fund.

Source: Arisaig Partners

#3 Hillhouse Capital - China

Founded: 2005

AUM: $5 billion+

Manager: Lei Zhang

  • Yale School of Management MBA
  • Former trader at Yale University Investments

Strategies: Long Equity

  • Started with $30 million AUM
  • 52.5% Annualized returns since 2005

Source: Hillhouse Capital


#2 Sparx Group - Japan

Founded: 1989

AUM: $6.7 billion

Manager: Shuhei Abe

  • Former analyst at Nomura Securities
  • Founded Abe Capital in 1985

Strategies: Undisclosed

  • Returned a loss of roughly $46 million for the most recent fiscal year across all funds.

Source: Sparx Group Co., Ltd.

#1 Value Partners - Hong Kong

Founded: 1993

AUM: $8.6 billion

Manager: Cheah Cheng Hye, V Nee Yeh (now Founder and CEO of Argyle Partners)

  • Former trader at Morgan Greenfell
  • Former journalist for Asian Wall Street Journal

Strategies: Long/Short Equity, Fixed Income

  • 19.9% Avg. Annualized Return across all six funds

Source: Value Partners

