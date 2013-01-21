CONFIRMED: A Major New Source Of Global Demand Is Starting To Boom

Joe Weisenthal

Cool chart here from Nomura, which examines export from Asia’s “Big 4” (China, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore).

It shows the year-over-year change by end export destination.

asian demand

Photo: Nomura

The real story, they note, is how fast the Rest Of Asia (Asia ex-Japan) is growing compared to the entire world. Asia Ex-Japan wasn’t growing that much faster, demand-wise, than the rest of the world up until recently.

Says Nomura:

..the Asian 4’s exports were strongest to Asia ex-Japan itself, with the rate of growth rising from 15.0% y-o-y in November to 18.3% in December. This seems to reflect genuine Asian demand, rather than just demand for processing trade, as China‟s exports to Asia ex-Japan surged 28.9% y-o-y in December. This powerful force of intra-Asian trade gels with our view that Asian domestic demand is strengthening on very loose policies and robust capital inflows.

