Asian Dominance Of Solar Manufacturing Will Grow

Asia will produce 82% of all crystalline silicon solar cells by 2012, according to a new report from Greentech Media Research. As of 2008, Asia built 71% of all solar cells in the world.



Asia will expand their production with assistance from government programs and low labour costs. Solar manufacturers around the world are looking for ways to keep costs low so they can get solar power to cost the same as traditional sources of energy. Cheap labour is one of the most easiest ways to keep costs low.

China, Taiwan and Japan will lead the way in solar production, putting out 44% of all solar cells by 2012, which is equivilant to 12 MW of power.

