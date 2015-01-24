ASIAN CUP UPSET: Japan Is Out, UAE Wins In Penalty Shoot Out, And Will Now Face Australia In Semis

United Arab Emirates players celebrate winning the penalty shoot out during the 2015 Asian Cup Quarter Final match against Japan. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/ Getty.

The United Arab Emirates beat reigning champions Japan in a penalty shootout to decide last night’s 2015 Asian Cup match.

The win sees the favourites out of the competition, in the biggest upset of the tournament.

Ali Mabkhout’s seventh minute goal had the UAE ahead for the majority of the game until Gaku Shibasaki’s goal in the 81st minute saw the team back on equal terms.

It all came down to the shootout.

One for one, two for two. Then former Manchester United star, Shinji Kagawa missed Japan’s fifth spotkick and UAE’s Ismail Ahmed found the net – and the win.

Now the UAE will play Australia in the semi-finals against in Newcastle next Tuesday.

It is the first time the country will be in the final four since they hosted the event in 1996.

