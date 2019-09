Even though there are concerns that China is slowing down, Asian bank CDS is tightening indicating reducing worries over the state of Asia’s economy.



From CMA Datavision:

And Japanese companies are widening, slightly, while the sovereign tightens.

From CMA Datavision:

