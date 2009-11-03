Asian And European Stocks Tank

Yesterday’s crazy trading ended surprisingly higher, but markets overseas couldn’t follow through.



Asian markets generally ended lower, with Hong Kong down 1.8%, Europe is sharply lower as well, with all major indices down over 1.3%.

In the US, futures are following suit, pointing straight down.

And following news of India’s massive gold (GLD)purchase, the metal is trading at just below $1060/oz.

