Survey: Hillary Clinton has a 4-to-1 lead over Donald Trump among 1 key voting bloc

Hillary Clinton dominates among Asian-American voters — holding a 4-to-1 lead among registered voters over Donald Trump, according to the 2016 National Asian American Survey.

The poll, released Wednesday, shows 55% of registered Asian-American voters who were surveyed said they intend to vote for Clinton, the Democratic nominee, in November’s presidential election.

Fourteen per cent of those surveyed said they would choose Trump, her Republican rival.

According to the survey, Clinton’s support from Asian American registered voters was strongest among people aged 18 to 34.

“All of the anti-immigrant rhetoric and harsh tone and language is a turnoff to voters,” Karthick Ramakrishnan, associate dean of the University of California, Riverside School of Public Policy, and the survey’s director, told the Los Angeles Times.

The survey also revealed that Asian Americans are more than twice as likely to identify as Democrats than as Republicans — 41 per cent to 16 per cent — while the figure was 38 per cent and 20 per cent in 2012; 36 per cent and 19 per cent in 2008.

Ramakrishnan said Trump is “likely a significant reason” for more Asian Americans shifting to the Democratic party, and added that “Trump’s unfavorables are like nothing we’ve seen before,” according to NBC News.

President Barack Obama, however, beats both candidates among Asian Americans, based on numbers from the 2012 election. He won the support of 73 per cent of the voting bloc that year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.