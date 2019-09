Risk on!



In a move that some will blame on the Egypt resolution, big Asian markets had a HUGE start to the week.

Laggard Hong Kong gained 1.28%. Super-laggard Bombay gained 2.25%, and Shanghai rallied 2.54%.

Other markets are fairly quiet, although the euro just took a violent leg down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.