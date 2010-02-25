Asia Tumbles, US Futures Heading Lower

Yesterday violence broke out in Greece but nobody seemed to care in the markets.



Today the mood seems to be heightened, and investors are paying attention to the risks — perhaps because Moody’s came out and explicitly connected the riots to Greece’s chance of pulling through the crisis.

So right now the mood is negative.

Asian markets fell broadly last night, and US futures — with about four hours until the opening bell — are heading lower, though not dramatically so.

